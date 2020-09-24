In 2106, nearly 66% of Fayette County voters who cast a ballot in the presidential election did so for then-Republican nominee Donald J. Trump.
According to the results of a recent Herald-Standard poll, fewer voters will support Trump in his reelection bid this year.
Of the 2,268 who responded to the poll, 1,008 (about 44.4%) said they would vote for Trump on Nov. 3. Democratic nominee Joe Biden, meanwhile, received 53% support in the poll with 1,203 indicating they would support the former vice president.
Another 57 who responded (about 2.6%) said they were still undecided.
In similar Herald-Standard polls four years ago, support for Trump outpaced support for then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by a 2-to-1 margin.
During the 2016 presidential election, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties were definitively pro-Trump.
The counties, combined, gave him 220,447 votes – 15% more than GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney received in 2012.
Clinton, meanwhile, received 116,208 votes across the four counties in 2016. That marked 12% loss over what Barack Obama, the incumbent Democrat president, received in 2012.
Both of 2020’s presidential candidates have made several visits to the area over the past month; Trump most recently at Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday evening.
Biden and Trump will have their first presidential debate on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. It will air from 9 to 10:30 p.m., and be moderated by Chris Wallace, host of “Fox News Sunday.”
The men will again debate Oct. 15 in Miami, and Oct. 22 in Nashville.
Those debates will also be held from 9 to 10:30 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, will debate Oct. 7, also from 9 to 10:30 p.m.
Head to www.heraldstandard.com to answer this week’s poll question: “If a COVID-19 vaccine were ready within the next couple months, would you get it?”
