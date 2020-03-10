The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to rise and with it the death toll as the deadly disease spreads around the globe and extends its presence in the United States.
Coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, originated in China and has infected more than 110,000 people in over 100 countries in a span of less than three months. More than 3,800 people with the virus have died around the world, most of them in China.
In January, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.
As we see countries close their borders, schools and universities close, hospitals and retirement homes ban visitors, athletic events move behind closed doors and global stock markets plunge in the face of the outbreak, a majority of Herald-Standard readers polled online indicated they are not concerned with contracting the virus.
We asked our readers to weigh in, and found that 593 of the 991 respondents are not worried about contracting the coronavirus, as opposed to 320 who are worried. Seventy-eight of those who responded indicated they were unsure.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus, which is spread from one person to another through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, is mild for most people who contract it, with “serious illness” occurring in 16% of cases. Those affected typically develop a fever, cough and shortness of breath. Older people and people with severe underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, seem to be at higher risk of developing serious illness.
No vaccine exists for the virus, although some possible treatments are being investigated. Last week, NBC News reported a team of University of Texas scientists had been close to developing a vaccine to protect against a deadly strain of coronavirus in 2016 before funding and interest ran out.
Weekend reports indicated new cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, bringing the total confirmed number of individuals testing positive for the virus to six as of Monday. All cases have been located in the eastern part of the state.
