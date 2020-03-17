Starting Oct. 1, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, photo ID card, or another form of federally-acceptable identification (such as a valid passport or military ID) to board a domestic commercial flight or enter a federal building or military installation that requires ID.
Passed by Congress in 2005, the REAL ID Act enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.”
Those who get a REAL ID pay a one-time fee of $30 plus a renewal fee of $30.50 for a four-year non-commercial driver’s license or a photo ID.
We asked our readers whether they have or plan to purchase a REAL ID. The majority of respondents, 333 out of 612 (54.4%) said yes, while 279 (45.6%) said no.
PennDOT recently reported that since March 1, 2019, it has processed about 2.7 million customers, with more than 826,000 individuals choosing to opt in to the REAL ID program. The remaining 1.8 million chose not to participate or use an alternative federally-acceptable form of ID after the October deadline.
Customers who want a REAL ID may apply online by clicking “Get a REAL ID Online” at https://www.dmv.pa.gov/REALID/Pages/default.aspx, visit any PennDOT Driver License Center or visit a REAL ID center (though the nearest REAL ID center is in Bridgeville).
You do not need a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card to drive, vote, access hospitals, visit the post office, access federal courts, or apply for or receive federal benefits, such as social security or veterans’ benefits.
Head to www.heraldstandard.com to vote on this week’s poll question, “Who would you like to see win the Democratic bid for president?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.