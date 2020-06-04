It was a near equal split in the Herald-Standard poll asking readers if places of worship are essential and gatherings should resume.
Of the 1,252 responses, 625 (49.9%) said yes, religious gatherings should be okay. But 567 people (45.3%) felt gathering to worship is still too dangerous a proposition.
Another 60 people (4.8%) who answered the weekly poll question were unsure.
While Gov. Tom Wolf never ordered places of worship to cease in-person services, he and state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine strongly encouraged churches to do so. Locally, most churches complied, conducting their outreach through online services.
Some places of worship restarted in-person services this week, including Roman Catholic churches in the Diocese of Greensburg and the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Both started holding daily Masses on Monday.
This weekend, churches in both dioceses will have weekend Masses with parishioners required to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. Other changes, like foregoing the typical handshake exchanged during the sign of peace have also been instituted.
For those uncomfortable attending Mass in person, online services will remain available.
Allison Church of the Nazarene has also resumed in-person services. Pew spaces have been marked and the church thoroughly cleaned and sanitized for the one-hour service at 10:45 a.m.
