To date, elections have been held in 27 states to determine the Democratic Party’s nomination in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.
With the campaign suspension of Hawaii U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Thursday, the once-crowded field of 29 major candidates and many other hopefuls officially dwindled to two — former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.
The nomination essentially became a two-horse race at the beginning of March when several major and minor players in the race suspended their campaigns, with most throwing endorsements behind Biden. Sanders, who for a moment earlier in the year was the front-runner, has trudged on with a grassroots campaign.
We asked our readers to weigh in on who they would like to see win the Democratic bid for president. The largest subset of respondents — 676 out of 1,469 — said they don’t care who wins. For those who indicated a candidate, 581 said they would like to see Biden win the nomination, as opposed to 212 who said they would like to see Sanders win.
With just more than half of the nation’s electorate casting votes so far in the party race, Biden leads Sanders in pledged delegates 1201-896.
The candidates are aiming to reaching the magic number: 1,991. The number of total delegates that will give him a majority, and presumably a victory, going into the Democratic National Convention in July.
Twenty-three states, including Pennsylvania, are still set hold Democratic primary elections. Those states, as well as three U.S. territories and Washington, D.C., leave nearly 1,700 delegates up for grabs.
