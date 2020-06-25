Gov. Tom Wolf, like many other governors across the United States, has taken heat for his response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents and other elected officials – Republicans in particular – have taken aim at the length of time Wolf has taken to reopen Pennsylvania, and what restrictions even the areas in the so-called green phase still have in place.
The Herald-Standard’s latest poll asked readers if they’ve been satisfied with Wolf’s performance in light of the criticisms leveled against him by some conservative legislators.
A slim majority – 658 (50.4%) – of the 1,305 respondents said they were. Results indicated 614 respondents (47.1%) were dissatisfied with the governor’s response to COVID-19, while 33 people (2.5%) said they weren’t sure.
While he’s taken heat, Wolf last week said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognized Pennsylvania as one of three states that has had a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases for more than 42 days.
Montana and Hawaii are the other two.
The news came as about half the states in the U.S. have seen spikes in new COVID-19 cases.
Wolf took the opportunity to remind those who are critical that the low numbers of new cases in Pennsylvania are because of his cautious approach to reopening.
“We know our decline in cases is because of our choices because more than half of states are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases as reopening begins,” Wolf said. “Many of these states are experiencing significant case increases tied to reopening too soon or too much. Pennsylvania is not. We have remained focused on balancing economic interests with public health.”
This week’s poll question relates to the spike in cases in some other states, asking readers: “As COVID-19 cases begin to rise again dramatically across the country, are you worried the same will happen in our area?” Head to www.heraldstandard.com to let us know what you think.
