Nearly two-thirds of those who responded to the Herald-Standard’s weekly poll said “yes, it’s about time” Twitter fact-checked President Donald Trump’s tweets.
Last month, the social media platform placed warnings on two tweets from Trump’s own account that called mail-in ballots “fraudulent” and predicted problems with the November U.S. elections. Under the tweets, there is now a link reading “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” that guides users to a Twitter “moments” page with fact checks and news stories about Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.
It also demoted and placed a stronger warning on a third Trump tweet about Minneapolis protests that read, in part, that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Twitter said that the tweet had violated the platform’s rules by glorifying violence.
Trump responded by threatening to retaliate against social media companies.
The poll question asked: “Do you think Twitter was right in fact-checking the president’s tweets?”
Of the 1,108 who responded, 704 (63.5%) agreed the social media site should’ve done so. Another 383 (34.6%) said Twitter was in the wrong, and Trump should be able to “tweet what he wants.”
Twenty-one respondents, about 1.9%, were unsure.
Fayette and surrounding counties moved to the green phase of reopening on Friday, June 5. That means restaurants can again serve dine-in meals at 50% capacity.
Other guidelines are also in place to get people safely back to pre-coronavirus dining.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
