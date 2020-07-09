The summertime, for many, means getaways at the beach or traveling overseas.
But more than half of those who responded to our weekly poll said they’ve changed or canceled their summer vacation.
Out of 780 who answered, 435 (55.8%) said they decided to shelve or modify their plans. Another 208 (26.7%) said they didn’t make plans for a getaway, while 137 (17.5%) said they still planned to go on vacation.
Last week, federal officials urged airlines to consider limiting capacity on planes to promote social distancing, but said they won’t force airlines to do that.
The issue of limiting capacity on planes gained new urgency when American Airlines joined United Airlines in trying to fill every seat on every flight. The move was criticized by the government’s top expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I think in the confines of an airplane that (lack of social distancing) becomes even more problematic,” Fauci said.
Earlier this week, Florida reached a grim milestone: more than 200,000 there had tested positive for COVID-19.
Nearly 43% of the cases are in three counties – Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.
South Carolina, home to Myrtle Beach, had the third-highest percentage of positive COVID-19 tests last week (behind Florida and Arizona), according to Johns Hopkins University.
On Tuesday, the Harvard Global Health Institute said Horry County, where Myrtle Beach is located, has more than 25 new cases daily per 100,000 people. The institute recommended a stay-at-home order for the county, which has reported nearly 5,000 cases of the virus. Officials in Bucks County, Pennsylvania attributed about half of their recent case increases to vacationers traveling to Myrtle Beach.
Meanwhile, Dare County, North Carolina – home to the Outer Banks – has 150 COVID-19 cases, 40 of which were considered active Wednesday, according to the county health department. Worcester County, home Ocean City in Maryland, had 302 confirmed cases Wednesday, according to that state’s data.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
