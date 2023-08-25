State Rep. Ryan Warner and state police are holding an event to help locals replace hard-to-read license plates on Monday, Sept. 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Perryopolis Auto Auction, 3447 Pittsburgh Road, Perryopolis.

