State Rep. Ryan Warner and state police are holding an event to help locals replace hard-to-read license plates on Monday, Sept. 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Perryopolis Auto Auction, 3447 Pittsburgh Road, Perryopolis.
Saturday, August 26, 2023 7:17 PM
A registration plate is deemed illegible when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity. State police will view driver’s plates, and if the plates are deemed illegible, paperwork to start the replacement process will be completed. Warner, R-Perryopolis, said state law requires the Department of Transportation to replace standard plates that are deemed illegible at no cost to the vehicle owner.
Those who plan to attend should bring their vehicle with the affected plate attached, along with their unexpired Pennsylvania driver’s license and current vehicle registration card.
To sign up, call 724-437-1105 or visit www.RepWarner.com/Events.
