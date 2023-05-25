For nearly two decades, military veterans have been helped in their mental, emotional and physical rehabilitation with the simple art of fly fishing.
Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc. began in 2005 when Ed Nicholson, a U.S. Navy veteran from Maryland, was a patient at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Being a fly fisherman, he would practice casting on the hospital lawn.
“He got other patients in the hospital to come out with him,” said Amanda Thompson, program lead for Pittsburgh’s Healing Waters. “Then he had the idea that wouldn’t it be great to take these guys out fly fishing, get them out to nature for the day and get them away from the hospitals and all of that negative crap in their life. It just exploded from there.”
Exploded it has: Project Healing Waters has expanded to more than 200 programs throughout the country.
Volunteers work with veterans to teach them the various aspects of fly fishing, such as fly tying, rod building and casting. What is learned is put to use at fishing outings.
The Pittsburgh program began in 2008 with two veterans and three volunteers.
Terry Mulvihill of Mt. Lebanon was Pittsburgh’s first program lead and continues to offer his services as the lead rod building volunteer.
“It gradually grew over time,” Mulvihill said. “It’s great. I’m thrilled. We’ve had really positive feedback from the participating vets. I have some really good friends as a result. We have a wonderful group of volunteers. I can’t say enough good things about it.”
There are about 30 active members. Classes are held at four locations: Library Sportsmen’s Association, Stephen Foster Community Center in Lawrenceville, White Oak American Legion and Pittsburgh VA Hospital’s H.J. Heinz Campus in Aspinwall.
“Participation has been great,” Thompson said. “We’re lucky in this area. We have a lot of skilled fly fisherman. We’ve got a good volunteer base. We have a good donor base, and we’ve got the participants. It all came together really well here.”
Participant Jack Merchant, a Vietnam Army veteran, said his son encouraged his involvement.
“I had no intent to do anything with veterans,” said the Latrobe resident shortly before a recent class in White Oak. “To shut him up, about four or five years ago I showed up and have been active ever since. I had this very uneasy feeling while I was here. That has since dissipated. These people are nice to me. Nice treatment for a Vietnam vet was odd.”
Merchant, 76, admitted he hadn’t done much fishing before getting involved. That has changed.
“Fly fishing is addictive,” he said. “I do it on my own too. These outings are just so much fun. We learn tons of stuff. But I think it’s the around the fire at night. We compare notes about our military histories, but it’s the fun stuff. It’s very nice. You get the camaraderie of the vets and all of the nice volunteers are just so enthusiastic.”
Scott Felentzer of Smithton said he wasn’t successful in teaching himself how to fly fish, and the program offered just what he needed. He’s participated for about three years.
“This has changed my life for the better,” said the U.S. Air Force veteran with 28 years of service. “It teaches you skills like patience and determination. If you’re mentally exhausted with so many problems, if you’re out there on the stream, everything goes away.”
Holly Monahan, mother and caregiver of participant Sean Monahan of Greensburg, credits Healing Waters for saving her son’s life. Sean Monahan served in Afghanistan and bears physical and emotional scars from his time in combat.
“It has gotten him out in the community,” she said. “It has connected him with other veterans. This program has been phenomenal. He says being out in the water, all of the troubles, anxieties and worries flow away in the stream. He absolutely loves this program and I have seen a tremendous growth and change in him for the positive.”
Thompson said she has witnessed amazing transformation in veterans.
“The ones who are shy and really don’t talk a lot will text me the next day and say, ‘I had a blast, I had the best time,’” Thompson said. “They’re outside in nature, it’s relaxing and calming and puts them in a good head space. This is therapy without the therapy.”
Those interested in participating, volunteering or donating should contact Thompson at amanda.thompson@projecthealingwaters.org.
