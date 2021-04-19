Fayette vaccine clinic appointment information
Fayette County’s vaccine task force continues to accept appointment requests for all residents via the county registry at fayettecountypa.org, or by calling 724-430-3900.
Registrants will receive vaccine through one of the county’s clinics or through a partnering pharmacy provider. The county has also started working with EMS to vaccinate homebound individuals.
Excela vaccine clinic open to all
Excela Health has opened its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to all area residents 18 and older. The clinic is giving the two-dose Moderna vaccine.
Individuals may register online via the Excela Health web site, ExcelaHealth.org, or call 724-689-1690 between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday.
The clinic is located at 8885 Norwin Ave., North Huntingdon.
Addiction recovery meetings
“There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets via Zoom and in-person Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Contact 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042 for more information.
Brownsville South United Methodist, 412 Second St., offers AA meetings at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Rd., hosts NA meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
American Red Cross hosting blood drives
The American Red Cross is holding blood drives in Fayette and Greene counties in the coming weeks.
Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Fayette County blood donation drives include:
n Pleasant Valley Masonic Lodge, Route 982, 530 Pleasant Valley Road, Connellsville on April 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
n Firemen’s Social Hall, 58 Dunbar St., Uniontown on April 20 from noon to 6 p.m.
n Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar St., Uniontown on April 22 from 1:30 to 7 p.m.
In Greene County, a drive will be held at Carmichaels Fire Hall, Route 21, Carmichaels on April 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monongahela Valley Hospital holding drug take back day
Monongahela Valley Hospital, 1163 Country Club Road, Monongahela, is partnering with Carroll Township police to help keep drugs off of the streets.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24, during National Drug Take Back Day, the hospital will serve as a collection site enabling the police department to collect prescription and over-the counter medications.
Motorists can pull around the circular driveway outside of the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center and remain in their cars. An officer will take the drugs from the car window and deposits them in boxes.
The site will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. Vaping devices and cartridges will continue to be accepted, provided lithium batteries are removed.
Once the drugs are collected, law enforcement officers seal the boxes. Representatives from the Drug Enforcement Administration then weigh them and safely disposed of the items.
For more information, visit deatakeback.com.
To submit health briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com
