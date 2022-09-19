Blood donation events
Monday, September 19, 2022 2:47 AM
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 2:33 am
Blood donation events
n Tuesday, Sept. 20: First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, from noon to 6 p.m.
n Monday, Oct. 3: Fairchance Fire Hall, 31 Pittsburgh St., Fairchance, from 1:30 to 6 p.m.
n Thursday, Oct. 6: Penn State Fayette, 2201 University Drive, Lemont Furnace, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
n Tuesday, Oct. 18, American Legion Lafayette Post 51, 508 E. Main St., Uniontown, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
n Thursday, Oct. 20: St. Peter’s Church Parish Center, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
n Tuesday, Oct. 25: Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union St., Uniontown, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Addiction recovery
n “There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets via Zoom and in-person Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Contact 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042 for more information.
n Brownsville South United Methodist, 412 Second St., offers AA meetings at 5 p.m. Sunday.
n Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Rd., hosts NA meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To submit health briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
