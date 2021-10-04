Cal U hosting health fair
California University of Pennsylvania will host a health fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the Convocation Center.
The free event is open to Cal U students, faculty and staff, as well as members of the community. Public parking will be available in Lot 4, the River Lot.
Rite Aid pharmacy staff will be on hand to administer free Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations to those 18 and older. A follow-up clinic for individuals who will need their second dose will be held Nov. 3 on campus.
Rite Aid personnel also will administer flu shots at the health fair for a fee; insurance cards will be accepted.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the north wing of the Convocation Center. Call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter CalU to schedule an appointment.
Faculty and students from Cal U’s Speech and Hearing Clinic will administer free hearing screenings.
MVH holding prostate screening, education program
Monongahela Valley Hospital is offering a free prostate screening program Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m. in the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. Appointments are limited and advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call 724-258-1333 or visit monvalleyhospital.com.
Red Cross blood donation events
n Monday, Oct. 4: Fairchance Fire Hall, 31 Pittsburgh St., Fairchance, from 1:30 to 6 p.m.
n Thursday, Oct. 7: Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, 2201 University Drive, Lemont Furnace, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
n Wednesday, Oct. 13: Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar St., Uniontown, from 1:30 to 7 p.m.
n Thursday, Oct. 21: St. Peter’s Church Parish Center, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
Centerville Clinics launches COVID-19 testing program
Centerville Clinics has launched a COVID-19 testing program open to everyone in Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties that will include pop-up testing sites in each county in addition to the three testing sites established at clinics locations. The testing program will run through August 2022.
There is no charge to the patient for the COVID-19 test, but the patient’s insurance company will be billed. Appointments can be made by calling the scheduling office at the Yablonski Memorial Clinic at 724-632-680. The non-invasive test takes less than five minutes and test results are ready in less than 20 minutes.
The three COVID-19 testing centers at Centerville Clinics are at Uniontown Family Doctors on McClellandtown Road, Washington Family Doctors on Highland Avenue, and the Joseph A. Yablonski Memorial Clinic on Old National Pike.
Addiction recovery meetings
n “There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets via Zoom and in-person Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Contact 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042 for more information.
n Brownsville South United Methodist, 412 Second St., offers AA meetings at 5 p.m. Sunday.
n Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Rd., hosts NA meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To submit health briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.