Centerville Clinics honored
Centerville Clinics was named a recipient of a 2021 Pittsburgh Smart 50 Award and will be honored at this year’s virtual gathering. The awards, established in 2014, are sponsored by Smart Business Magazine. The awards recognize the top executives of companies in the Greater Pittsburgh region. Barry Niccolai, executive director of Centerville Clinics will be honored at the virtual banquet this month.
Excela offering new heart failure treatment
Excela Health is the first health system in the state to offer a new procedure that improves the symptoms of patients with systolic heart failure. Electrophysiologists and vascular surgeons in The Heart Center at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital recently announced their first successful implantation of Barostim Baroreflex Activation Therapy. The device is the world’s first FDA-approved heart failure device to use neuromodulation — the power of the brain and nervous system. This therapy was designed to treat heart failure patients who have had little to no success with other proven treatment options.
MVH offering vaccine to children
Penn Highlands Mon Valley, 1163 Country Club Road, Monongahela, is providing pediatric vaccine appointments during regularly scheduled vaccine clinics. Parents or guardians can schedule appointments for children aged 5 to 11 be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine. To make an appointment, visit phhealthcare.org/monvalley or call the Penn Highlands Mon Valley Vaccine Hotline at 724-258-1890.
Narcan distribution planned
Waynesburg University, in collaboration with Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission, is holding a Narcan Distribution Drive-Thru event Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6000 Town Center Boulevard in Canonsburg. Participants will be given an overdose prevention kit including Deterra and Dispose Rx (Drug Deactivation Bags), Fentanyl test strips and protective equipment, along with additional resources. For more information, contact Dr. Kelley McNichols, assistant professor of counseling, at 724-743-7611 or kelley.mcnichols@waynesburg.edu.
Red Cross blood donation events
n Tuesday, Nov. 30: First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, from noon to 5:30 p.m.; Fireman’s Social Hall, 58 Dunbar St., Uniontown, from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
n Thursday, Dec. 9: Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar St., Uniontown from 1:30 to 7 p.m.
n Monday, Dec. 13: Fairchance Fire Hall, 31 Pittsburgh St., Fairchance, from 1:30 to 6 p.m.
n Monday, Dec. 20: American Legion Lafayette Post 51, 508 E. Main St., Uniontown, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
n Tuesday, Dec. 21: St. Peter’s Church Parish Center, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
Centerville Clinics launches COVID-19 testing program
Centerville Clinics has launched a COVID-19 testing program open to everyone in Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties that will include pop-up testing sites in each county in addition to the three testing sites established at clinics locations. The testing program will run through August 2022.
There is no charge to the patient for the COVID-19 test, but the patient’s insurance company will be billed. Appointments can be made by calling the scheduling office at the Yablonski Memorial Clinic at 724-632-6801. The non-invasive test takes less than five minutes and test results are ready in less than 20 minutes.
The three COVID-19 testing centers at Centerville Clinics are at Uniontown Family Doctors on McClellandtown Road, Washington Family Doctors on Highland Avenue, and the Joseph A. Yablonski Memorial Clinic on Old National Pike.
Addiction recovery
n “There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets via Zoom and in-person Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Contact 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042 for more information.
n Brownsville South United Methodist, 412 Second St., offers AA meetings at 5 p.m. Sunday.
n Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Rd., hosts NA meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
