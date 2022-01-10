WVU Medicine offers online scheduling for COVID testing
WVU Medicine patients with COVID symptoms can now schedule an electronic visit through the MyWVUChart.com to determine whether a test is needed. Patients who meet testing criteria will have a test ordered at one of the WVU Medicine drive-through testing centers. Locally, the testing center is located at Uniontown Hospital, 500 W. Berkeley St., Uniontown at the entrance of the emergency department. A provider order is required, and the testing area is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
MVH offering vaccine to children
Penn Highlands Mon Valley, 1163 Country Club Road, Monongahela, is providing pediatric vaccine appointments during regularly scheduled vaccine clinics. Parents or guardians can schedule appointments for children aged 5 to 11 be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine. To make an appointment, visit phhealthcare.org/monvalley or call the Penn Highlands Mon Valley Vaccine Hotline at 724-258-1890.
Blood donation events
n Thursday, Jan. 13: Farmington Fire Hall, 119 Elliottsville Road, Farmington, from noon to 5 p.m.
n Tuesday, Jan. 25: First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
n Monday, Feb. 7: Fairchance Fire Hall, 31 Pittsburgh St., Fairchance, from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
n Thursday, Feb. 10: Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar St., Uniontown, from 1:30 to 7 p.m.
n Friday, Feb. 11: East End United Community Center, 150 Coolspring St., Uniontown, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
n Thursday, Feb. 24: Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, 2201 University Drive, Lemont Furnace, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; St. Peter’s Church Parish Center, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
Centerville Clinics holding COVID-19 testing program
Centerville Clinics has launched a COVID-19 testing program open to everyone in Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties that will include pop-up testing sites in each county in addition to the three testing sites established at clinics locations. The testing program will run through August 2022.
There is no charge to the patient for the COVID-19 test, but the patient’s insurance company will be billed. Appointments can be made by calling the scheduling office at the Yablonski Memorial Clinic at 724-632-6801. The non-invasive test takes less than five minutes and test results are ready in less than 20 minutes.
The three COVID-19 testing centers at Centerville Clinics are at Uniontown Family Doctors on McClellandtown Road, Washington Family Doctors on Highland Avenue, and the Joseph A. Yablonski Memorial Clinic on Old National Pike.
Addiction recovery
n “There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets via Zoom and in-person Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Contact 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042 for more information.
n Brownsville South United Methodist, 412 Second St., offers AA meetings at 5 p.m. Sunday.
n Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Rd., hosts NA meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To submit health briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
