MVH holding prostate screening, education program
Monongahela Valley Hospital is offering a free prostate screening program Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m. in the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. Appointments are limited and advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call 724-258-1333 or visit monvalleyhospital.com.
Healthy heart talk scheduled
Dr. Abdulrab Aziz, a cardiologist at Monongahela Valley Hospital, will host “How to Keep Your Heart Healthy” on Monday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m., in the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. The session will include light refreshments and free parking. Seating will be limited and masks are required. The program will also be streamed online via Zoom. To register, visit the program registration page at monvalleyhospital.com or call 724-258-1333.
Wednesday Walk scheduled
Fayette Living Well Coalition’s next Wednesday Walk is Sept. 15. “September Splendor” will be held at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus in Lemont Furnace. Walkers will start together, but one group will take on a 5K at the campus while the other will take a more leisurely walk with some education along the way. Participants are welcome to join their preferred group.
“Glorious Autumn” is the theme of the Oct. 13 walk at Jumonville. Walkers can chose to walk the trail up to the cross or walk at a slower pace to the Great Meadow.
Red Cross blood donation events
n Tuesday, Sept. 21: First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, from noon to 6 p.m.
n Wednesday, Sept. 22: American Legion Lafayette Post 51, 508 E. Main St., Uniontown, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
n Monday, Oct. 4: Fairchance Fire Hall, 31 Pittsburgh St., Fairchance, from 1:30 to 6 p.m.
n Thursday, Oct. 7: Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, 2201 University Drive, Lemont Furnace, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
n Wednesday, Oct. 13: Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar St., Uniontown, from 1:30 to 7 p.m.
n Thursday, Oct. 21: St. Peter’s Church Parish Center, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
Centerville Clinics launches COVID-19 testing program
Centerville Clinics has launched a COVID-19 testing program open to everyone in Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties that will include pop-up testing sites in each county in addition to the three testing sites established at clinics locations. The testing program will run through August 2022.
There is no charge to the patient for the COVID-19 test, but the patient’s insurance company will be billed. Appointments can be made by calling the scheduling office at the Yablonski Memorial Clinic at 724-632-680. The non-invasive test takes less than five minutes and test results are ready in less than 20 minutes.
The three COVID-19 testing centers at Centerville Clinics are at Uniontown Family Doctors on McClellandtown Road, Washington Family Doctors on Highland Avenue, and the Joseph A. Yablonski Memorial Clinic on Old National Pike.
Excela vaccine clinic open to all
Excela Health has opened its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to all area residents 18 and older. The clinic is giving the two-dose Moderna vaccine.
Individuals may register online via the Excela Health web site, ExcelaHealth.org, or call 724-689-1690 between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday.
The clinic is located at 8885 Norwin Ave., North Huntingdon.
Same-day vaccine appointments
Brownsville Family Pharmacy, 27 Market St., has received shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Same-day appointments are most often available. To set up an appointment, call 724-785-7095 and leave a message for a call-back. Vaccinations will be available Monday through Friday.
Addiction recovery meetings
n “There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets via Zoom and in-person Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Contact 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042 for more information.
n Brownsville South United Methodist, 412 Second St., offers AA meetings at 5 p.m. Sunday.
n Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Rd., hosts NA meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
