Uniontown YMCA hosting Health Equity Tour
The Uniontown Area YMCA, 1 YMCA Lane, Uniontown is holding a Health Equity Tour on Wednesday, Jan. 5 from noon to 6 p.m. Attendees will receive free access to educational information on a variety of topics including COVID-19, Pennie insurance and PA 211. Consultations with a dietitian, oral health education and mammograms and pap testing will also be available. For more information, call 717-232-3113 or email The Tour Team at tour@ymcaharrisburg.org.
MVH offering vaccine to children
Penn Highlands Mon Valley, 1163 Country Club Road, Monongahela, is providing pediatric vaccine appointments during regularly scheduled vaccine clinics. Parents or guardians can schedule appointments for children aged 5 to 11 be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine. To make an appointment, visit phhealthcare.org/monvalley or call the Penn Highlands Mon Valley Vaccine Hotline at 724-258-1890.
Blood donation events
n Tuesday, Dec. 29: Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union St., Uniontown (rear entrance) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
n Tuesday, Jan. 4: St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 71 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown, from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
n Thursday, Jan. 13: Farmington Fire Hall, 119 Elliottsville Road, Farmington, from noon to 5 p.m.
n Tuesday, Jan. 25: First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
Centerville Clinics holding COVID-19 testing program
Centerville Clinics has launched a COVID-19 testing program open to everyone in Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties that will include pop-up testing sites in each county in addition to the three testing sites established at clinics locations. The testing program will run through August 2022.
There is no charge to the patient for the COVID-19 test, but the patient’s insurance company will be billed. Appointments can be made by calling the scheduling office at the Yablonski Memorial Clinic at 724-632-6801. The non-invasive test takes less than five minutes and test results are ready in less than 20 minutes.
The three COVID-19 testing centers at Centerville Clinics are at Uniontown Family Doctors on McClellandtown Road, Washington Family Doctors on Highland Avenue, and the Joseph A. Yablonski Memorial Clinic on Old National Pike.
Addiction recovery
n “There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets via Zoom and in-person Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Contact 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042 for more information.
n Brownsville South United Methodist, 412 Second St., offers AA meetings at 5 p.m. Sunday.
n Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Rd., hosts NA meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To submit health briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
