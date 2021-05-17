Fayette vaccine clinic appointment information
Fayette County’s vaccine task force continues to accept appointment requests for all residents via the county registry at fayettecountypa.org, or by calling 724-430-3900.
Registrants will receive vaccine through one of the county’s clinics or through a partnering pharmacy provider. The county has also started working with EMS to vaccinate homebound individuals.
Excela vaccine clinic open to all
Excela Health has opened its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to all area residents 18 and older. The clinic is giving the two-dose Moderna vaccine.
Individuals may register online via the Excela Health web site, ExcelaHealth.org, or call 724-689-1690 between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday.
The clinic is located at 8885 Norwin Ave., North Huntingdon.
Same-day vaccine appointments
Brownsville Family Pharmacy, 27 Market St., has received shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Same-day appointments are most often available. To set up an appointment, call 724-785-7095 and leave a message for a call-back. Vaccinations will be available Monday through Friday.
Black lung screening
Lungs at Work is offering black lung screenings Monday and Tuesday, June 21 and 22 at the American Legion LaFayette Post #51, 508 E. Main St., Uniontown. Both days will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those from Fayette and neighboring counties can receive health assessments, pulmonary screenings, pulse oximetry testing, and benefits counseling and assistance with federal Black Lung applications. Call Lungs at Work at 724-941-1650 for questions or to schedule an appointment
American Red Cross Blood Donation locations
The American Red Cross is holding local blood drives in the coming weeks.
Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donation locations are:
n St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville on May 25 from noon to 5:30 p.m.
Addiction recovery meetings
“There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets via Zoom and in-person Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Contact 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042 for more information.
Brownsville South United Methodist, 412 Second St., offers AA meetings at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Rd., hosts NA meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To submit health briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
