Blood donation events
n Thursday, May 5: Farmington Fire Hall, 119 Elliottsville Road, Farmington, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
n Thursday, May 19: American Legion Post 51, 508 E. Main St., Uniontown, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
n Tuesday, May 24: First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
n Tuesday, May 31: Uniontown Fireman’s Social Hall, 58 Dunbar St., Uniontown, from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
n Monday, June 6: Fairchance Fire Hall, 31 Pittsburgh St., Fairchance, from 1:30 to 6 p.m.
n Thursday, June 16: Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar St., Uniontown from 1:30 to 7 p.m.
n Tuesday, June 21: Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union St., Uniontown (rear entrance), from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; St. Peter’s Church Parish Center, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
Addiction recovery
n “There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets via Zoom and in-person Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Contact 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042 for more information.
n Brownsville South United Methodist, 412 Second St., offers AA meetings at 5 p.m. Sunday.
n Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Rd., hosts NA meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
