Fall Prevention program coming to Uniontown YMCA
Every second of every day, someone aged 65 or older falls in the United States, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Fall injuries are treated at the emergency room every 13 seconds, and claim a life every 20 minutes. Falls are often the result of one or more underlying causes, and risk factors such as medications, health conditions or environment can greatly increase the chance of a fall. A Health Steps for Older Adults (HSOA) program aimed at preventing falls will be held on Tuesday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Uniontown YMCA, 1 YMCA Drive, Uniontown.
The workshop, sponsored by Southwestern PA Area Agency on Aging’s Health & Wellness program, discusses various aspects of falls prevention, including home safety modifications, safe footwear, nutrition for bone health, exercise, medication management, and physician communication. A fall risk screening is conducted and participants are given a risk assessment.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Please call Pam George at 724-438-2584 or Robin Youger at 724-483-5800, ext. 4433 for more information or to register.
Centerville Clinics Launches COVID-19 Testing Program
Centerville Clinics has launched a COVID-19 testing program open to everyone in Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties that will include pop-up testing sites in each county in addition to the three testing sites established at clinics locations. The testing program will run for 15 months through August 2022.
There is no charge to the patient for the COVID-19 test, but the patient’s insurance company will be billed. Appointments can be made by calling the scheduling office at the Yablonski Memorial Clinic at 724-632-680. The non-invasive test takes less than five minutes and test results are ready in less than 20 minutes.
The first pop-up sites will be at NovaCare Rehabilitation offices on High Street in Waynesburg, the Mon Valley YMCA pavilion on Taylor Run Road in Monongahela, and the Uniontown Mall, with additional sites coming every month.
The three COVID-19 testing centers at Centerville Clinics are at Uniontown Family Doctors on McClellandtown Road, Washington Family Doctors on Highland Avenue, and the Joseph A. Yablonski Memorial Clinic on Old National Pike.
Excela vaccine clinic open to all
Excela Health has opened its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to all area residents 18 and older. The clinic is giving the two-dose Moderna vaccine.
Individuals may register online via the Excela Health web site, ExcelaHealth.org, or call 724-689-1690 between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday.
The clinic is located at 8885 Norwin Ave., North Huntingdon.
Same-day vaccine appointments
Brownsville Family Pharmacy, 27 Market St., has received shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Same-day appointments are most often available. To set up an appointment, call 724-785-7095 and leave a message for a call-back. Vaccinations will be available Monday through Friday.
Black lung screening
Lungs at Work is offering black lung screenings Monday and Tuesday, June 21 and 22 at the American Legion LaFayette Post #51, 508 E. Main St., Uniontown. Both days will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those from Fayette and neighboring counties can receive health assessments, pulmonary screenings, pulse oximetry testing, and benefits counseling and assistance with federal Black Lung applications. Call Lungs at Work at 724-941-1650 for questions or to schedule an appointment
American Red Cross Blood Donation locations
The American Red Cross is holding local blood drives in the coming weeks.
Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donation locations are:
n Fairchance Fire Hall, 31 Pittsburgh St., Fairchance, on Monday, June 7 from 1:30 to 6 p.m.
n Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar St., Uniontown, on Thursday, June 17 from 1:30 to 7 p.m.
n Smock Fire Hall, 125 Shaffer Ave., Smock, on Thursday, June 17 from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
n St. Peter’s Parish Center, 118 Church St., Brownsville, on Tuesday, June 22 from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday, July 27 from noon to 5:30 p.m.
n St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 71 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown, on Tuesday, July 6 from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
n McClellandtown Volunteer Fire Co., 109 Puritan Road, McClellandtown, on Friday, July 9 from 1:30 to 7 p.m.
n Farmington Fire Hall, 119 Elliottsville Road, Farmington, on Thursday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
n American Legion Lafayette Post 51, 508 E. Main St., Uniontown, on Wednesday, July 21 from 10:30 to 4 p.m.
MVH hosting symposium
Monongahela Valley Hospital is hosting its annual Oncology Symposium, a continuing education program for medical professionals, on Wednesday, June 30, at 8 a.m. in the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. Physicians will receive 4.0 Continuing Medical Education (CME) hours and nurses will receive 4.0 Continuing Education Units (CEU) for attending.
To register, visit monvalleyhospital.com or call 724-258-1750. Reservations are required.
Addiction recovery meetings
“There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets via Zoom and in-person Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Contact 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042 for more information.
Brownsville South United Methodist, 412 Second St., offers AA meetings at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Rd., hosts NA meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To submit health briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
