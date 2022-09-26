Excela offering Fay-West wellness checks
Excela Health will hold two wellness checks during October. The first diagnostic screening will be offered in partnership with the Scottdale Kiwanis on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Scottdale Public Library, 106 Spring St., Scottdale. The following Saturday, Oct. 15, the Wellness Check will be held at Excela Square at Frick, 508 South Church St., Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Mount Pleasant Rotary. Both events will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m., and appointments are required through the Excela Health Call Center, 1-877-771-1234.
The $55 Standard Package allows for the detection of potential health problems including anemia, bleeding disorders, electrolyte imbalance, diabetes, heart, kidney, liver, neuromuscular and parathyroid diseases. Included in the package is a comprehensive chemistry profile, lipid testing and complete blood count. Participants can request additional blood screenings for thyroid disease (TSH), diabetes (Hemoglobin A1c), Vitamin D deficiency or prostate cancer (PSA). Fasting is required for 8 hours before blood testing, although small amounts of water are permitted. Medications should be taken as prescribed.
Blood donation events
n Monday, Oct. 3: Fairchance Fire Hall, 31 Pittsburgh St., Fairchance, from 1:30 to 6 p.m.
n Thursday, Oct. 6: Penn State Fayette, 2201 University Drive, Lemont Furnace, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
n Tuesday, Oct. 18, American Legion Lafayette Post 51, 508 E. Main St., Uniontown, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
n Thursday, Oct. 20: St. Peter’s Church Parish Center, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
n Tuesday, Oct. 25: Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union St., Uniontown, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Addiction recovery
n “There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets via Zoom and in-person Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Contact 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042 for more information.
n Brownsville South United Methodist, 412 Second St., offers AA meetings at 5 p.m. Sunday.
n Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Rd., hosts NA meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To submit health briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
