Excela Health cardiothoracic program honored
The Society of Thoracic Surgeons has ranked Excela Health’s heart surgery program among the top 2% nationwide. The honor comes in the form of a three-star rating from STS for patient care and outcomes in three separate categories: aortic valve replacement combined with coronary artery bypass grafting, isolated aortic valve replacement and isolated coronary artery bypass grafting. The rating denotes the highest category of clinical quality within the STS rating system, which rates the benchmarked outcomes of cardiothoracic surgery programs in the United States and Canada.
Red Cross blood donation events
n Wednesday, Oct. 13: Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar St., Uniontown, from 1:30 to 7 p.m.
n Thursday, Oct. 21: St. Peter’s Church Parish Center, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
n Tuesday, Nov. 2: St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 71 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
n Thursday, Nov. 18: Farmington Fire Hall, 119 Elliottsville Road, Farmington, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
n Tuesday, Nov. 30: First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
n Thursday, Dec. 9: Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar St., Uniontown from 1:30 to 7 p.m.
n Monday, Dec. 13: Fairchance Fire Hall, 31 Pittsburgh St., Fairchance, from 1:30 to 6 p.m.
n Monday, Dec. 20: American Legion Lafayette Post 51, 508 E. Main St., Uniontown, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
n Tuesday, Dec. 21: St. Peter’s Church Parish Center, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
Centerville Clinics launches COVID-19 testing program
Centerville Clinics has launched a COVID-19 testing program open to everyone in Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties that will include pop-up testing sites in each county in addition to the three testing sites established at clinics locations. The testing program will run through August 2022.
There is no charge to the patient for the COVID-19 test, but the patient’s insurance company will be billed. Appointments can be made by calling the scheduling office at the Yablonski Memorial Clinic at 724-632-680. The non-invasive test takes less than five minutes and test results are ready in less than 20 minutes.
The three COVID-19 testing centers at Centerville Clinics are at Uniontown Family Doctors on McClellandtown Road, Washington Family Doctors on Highland Avenue, and the Joseph A. Yablonski Memorial Clinic on Old National Pike.
Addiction recovery meetings
n “There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets via Zoom and in-person Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Contact 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042 for more information.
n Brownsville South United Methodist, 412 Second St., offers AA meetings at 5 p.m. Sunday.
n Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Rd., hosts NA meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To submit health briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
