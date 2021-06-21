Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.