American Red Cross hosting blood drives
The American Red Cross is holding blood drives in Fayette and Greene counties in the coming weeks.
The organization urged healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who come to give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.
Fayette County blood donation drives include:
Pleasant Valley Masonic Lodge, Route 982, 530 Pleasant Valley Road, Connellsville on April 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Firemen’s Social Hall, 58 Dunbar St., Uniontown on April 20 from noon to 6 p.m.
Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar St., Uniontown on April 22 from 1:30 to 7 p.m.
In Greene County, a drive will be held at Carmichaels Fire Hall, Route 21, Carmichaels on April 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monongahela Valley Hospital holding drug take back day
Monongahela Valley Hospital, 1163 Country Club Road, Monongahela, is partnering with Carroll Township police to help keep drugs off of the streets.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24, during National Drug Take Back Day, the hospital will serve as a collection site enabling the police department to collect prescription and over-the counter medications.
Motorists can pull around the circular driveway outside of the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center and remain in their cars. An officer will take the drugs from the car window and deposits them in boxes.
The site will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. Vaping devices and cartridges will continue to be accepted, provided lithium batteries are removed.
Once the drugs are collected, law enforcement officers seal the boxes. Representatives from the Drug Enforcement Administration then weigh them and safely disposed of the items. Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.
For more information, visit deatakeback.com.
To submit health briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.