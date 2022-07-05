Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.