Town hall addresses veteran suicide
A Virtual Veteran Town Hall Series, sponsored by the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, will address issues facing service members and allow them to ask questions about programs and benefits. The first of five virtual town halls will be held on Wednesday, March 16 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. through WebEx. That session will address suicide prevention for veterans. Participants will be able to ask questions of presenters at each session through the WebEx chat feature. Links to the town halls will be available on DMVA’s website, Twitter or Facebook pages two weeks prior to the sessions.
Nickman’s Drug offers free COVID testing
Nickman’s Drug has free COVID-19 PCR testing available at all five locations: Connellsville, Lemont Furnace, Fairchance, Masontown and Hopwood. The tests are conducted Sunday through Thursday only, and results will be ready in 24 to 48 hours. Those seeking a test should bring their insurance card and driver’s license. When arriving for a test, call the store and a kit will brought out.
WVU Medicine offers online scheduling for COVID testing
WVU Medicine patients with COVID symptoms can now schedule an electronic visit through the MyWVUChart.com to determine whether a test is needed. Patients who meet testing criteria will have a test ordered at one of the WVU Medicine drive-through testing centers. Locally, the testing center is located at Uniontown Hospital, 500 W. Berkeley St., Uniontown at the entrance of the emergency department. A provider order is required, and the testing area is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Blood donation events
n Monday, April 4: Fairchance Fire Hall, 31 Pittsburgh St., Fairchance, from 1:30 to 6 p.m.
n Thursday, April 21: Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar St., Uniontown, from 1:30 to 7 p.m.; Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union St., Uniontown (rear entrance), from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
n Tuesday, April 26: St. Peter’s Church Parish Center, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Addiction recovery
n “There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets via Zoom and in-person Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Contact 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042 for more information.
n Brownsville South United Methodist, 412 Second St., offers AA meetings at 5 p.m. Sunday.
n Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Rd., hosts NA meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To submit health briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
