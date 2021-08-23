Virtual health forum for female veterans
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System will host a Virtual Women Veterans Health Public Forum on Monday, Aug. 23, at 5 p.m. Participants can ask questions and will hear from VA Pittsburgh women’s health providers about: women’s health services at VA Pittsburgh; new programs and initiatives such as on-demand oral birth control and women’s focus groups; and COVID-19 vaccine considerations for women.
Participants can join via Webex or by phone. To join via Webex, go to https://bit.ly/3CnNL82 and use access code 199 566 7331.
To join by phone, call 1-404-397-1596 and use access code 199 566 7331. Phone participants must press n3 to raise their hand to ask a question.
Wednesday Walk scheduled
Fayette Living Well Coalition’s next Wednesday Walk is Aug. 25. in Hopwood, where South Union Township officials will guide the group on its section of the Sheepskin Trail. The walk begins and ends at the covered bridge in Hutchison Park, 65 Reservoir Rd., Uniontown. The walk begins at 6:30 p.m.
The Sept. 15 walk, “September Splendor,” is at Penn State Fayette in Lemont Furnace. The group will start together, but one will take on a 5K at the campus while the other will take a more leisurely walk with some education along the way.
“Glorious Autumn” is the theme of the Oct. 13 walk at Jumonville. Walkers can chose to walk the trail up to the cross or walk at a slower pace to the Great Meadow.
Red Cross blood donation events
n Thursday, Aug. 26: St. Peter’s Church Parish Center, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
n Tuesday, Aug. 31: St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 71 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown, from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
n Friday, Sept. 3: Walk By Fair FMC, 53 S. Morgantown St., Fairchance, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
n Thursday, Sept. 9: Farmington Fire Hall, 119 Elliottsville Road, Farmington, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Centerville Clinics launches COVID-19 testing program
Centerville Clinics has launched a COVID-19 testing program open to everyone in Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties that will include pop-up testing sites in each county in addition to the three testing sites established at clinics locations. The testing program will run for 15 months through August 2022.
There is no charge to the patient for the COVID-19 test, but the patient’s insurance company will be billed. Appointments can be made by calling the scheduling office at the Yablonski Memorial Clinic at 724-632-680. The non-invasive test takes less than five minutes and test results are ready in less than 20 minutes.
The first pop-up sites will be at NovaCare Rehabilitation offices on High Street in Waynesburg, the Mon Valley YMCA pavilion on Taylor Run Road in Monongahela, and the Uniontown Mall, with additional sites coming every month.
The three COVID-19 testing centers at Centerville Clinics are at Uniontown Family Doctors on McClellandtown Road, Washington Family Doctors on Highland Avenue, and the Joseph A. Yablonski Memorial Clinic on Old National Pike.
Excela vaccine clinic open to all
Excela Health has opened its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to all area residents 18 and older. The clinic is giving the two-dose Moderna vaccine.
Individuals may register online via the Excela Health web site, ExcelaHealth.org, or call 724-689-1690 between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday.
The clinic is located at 8885 Norwin Ave., North Huntingdon.
Same-day vaccine appointments
Brownsville Family Pharmacy, 27 Market St., has received shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Same-day appointments are most often available. To set up an appointment, call 724-785-7095 and leave a message for a call-back. Vaccinations will be available Monday through Friday.
Addiction recovery meetings
n “There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets via Zoom and in-person Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Contact 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042 for more information.
n Brownsville South United Methodist, 412 Second St., offers AA meetings at 5 p.m. Sunday.
n Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Rd., hosts NA meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To submit health briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
