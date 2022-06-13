Nursing care assistant program offered
WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital is offering a program for area residents interesting in becoming nursing care assistants. The four-week course runs Monday through Thursdays, Aug. 1-25 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be held in the Education Department on the fourth floor of Uniontown Hospital. To qualify for the training, participants must have a high school diploma or GED, be at least 18 and complete an application. Fifteen participants will be selected, and spots will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, call 724-430-5686 by July 25. The program is made possible through a grant from the Community Foundation of Fayette County.
Fall prevention program offered at YMCA
A free Healthy Steps for Older Adults (HSOA) workshop hosted by the Uniontown YMCA, One YMCA Drive, Uniontown, will be held on Tuesday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sponsored by the Southwestern PA Area Agency on Aging Health & Wellness program, the workshop discusses various aspects of fall prevention, including home safety modifications, safe footwear, nutrition for bone health, exercise, medication management and physician communication. Participants receive a free book of tips and ideas to help decrease the risk of falls. Lunch will be provided, then a falls risk screening is conducted. Participants are given a risk assessment which they can share with their doctor or family members. Preregistration is required by calling 724-438-2584.
Blood donation events
n Thursday, June 16: Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar St., Uniontown from 1:30 to 7 p.m.
n Tuesday, June 21: Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union St., Uniontown (rear entrance), from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; St. Peter’s Church Parish Center, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
n Tuesday, July 5: St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 71 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown, from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
Addiction recovery
n “There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets via Zoom and in-person Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Contact 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042 for more information.
n Brownsville South United Methodist, 412 Second St., offers AA meetings at 5 p.m. Sunday.
n Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Rd., hosts NA meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
