Blood donation events
Monday, December 19, 2022 7:26 AM
n Monday, Dec. 19: American Legion Lafayette Post 51, 508 E. Main St., Uniontown, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
n Tuesday, Dec. 20: St. Peter’s Church Parish Center, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
n Tuesday, Jan. 3: St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 71 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown, from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
n Thursday, Jan. 12: Farmington Fire Hall, 119 Elliottsville Road, Farmington, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Addiction recovery
n “There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets via Zoom and in-person Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Contact 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042 for more information.
n Brownsville South United Methodist, 412 Second St., offers AA meetings at 5 p.m. Sunday.
n Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Rd., hosts NA meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To submit health briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
