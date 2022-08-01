Uniontown Hospital recognized as high performing
WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital was recognized as high performing in the areas of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and stroke. For the 2022-2023 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures. U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures, such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience, and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the American Hospital Association, professional organizations, and medical specialists.
Cancer program’s accreditation reaffirmed
The Commission on Cancer (CoC) of the American College of Surgeons (ACoS) once again has granted three-year accreditation to the Cancer Program at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet or exceed 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. As a CoC-accredited cancer center, Excela Health takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other cancer specialists. Excela Health offers cancer services as a joint venture with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, through the Arnold Palmer Pavilion’s medical and radiation oncology program which began more than 20 years ago.
Blood donation events
n Monday, Aug. 8: Fairchance Fire Hall, 31 Pittsburgh St., Fairchance, from 1:30 to 6 p.m.
n Wednesday, Aug. 17: Uniontown Fireman’s Social Hall, 58 Dunbar St., Uniontown, from 1 to 6:30 p.m.
n Tuesday, Aug. 23: Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union St., Uniontown, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
n Thursday, Aug. 25: St. Peter’s Church Parish Center, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
n Tuesday, Aug. 30: St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 71 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown, from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
n Thursday, Sept. 8: Farmington Fire Hall, 119 Elliottsville Road, Farmington, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
n Wednesday, Sept. 14: American Legion Lafayette Post 51, 508 E. Main St., Uniontown, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
n Tuesday, Sept. 20: First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, from noon to 6 p.m.
Addiction recovery
n “There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets via Zoom and in-person Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Contact 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042 for more information.
n Brownsville South United Methodist, 412 Second St., offers AA meetings at 5 p.m. Sunday.
n Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Rd., hosts NA meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
