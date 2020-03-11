Fayette County's 2020 Heart Ball that benefits the American Heart Association was highly successful with over 300 in attendance, dozens of auction items donated and over $200,000 raised for the association.
Johnathan Garlow, chairman of the Heart Ball and president of the main sponsor, Ford Business Machines, said they raised a fair amount of that money through sponsorships.
"By far, this is a flagship event for our region, and the support it receives always astounds me," he said. "Back in the day, it was the go-to event, but then it slowed down for a few years. Now it's back on top."
Fayette County Commissioner Vincent Vicites said he's been attending the event for many years, adding that it holds special meaning to him because his father had heart disease.
"It really is near and dear to my heart," he said. "There's a lot of hard work that goes into this event by volunteers with the American Heart Association. The committee that runs the event works tirelessly, and the Hardys are very supportive, so it's really a team event."
Dr. Richard Pish was the recipient of this year's Leda F. Gismondi Volunteer Excellence Award.
"I do this because I love the American Heart Association, and I believe in their cause," he said. "Every dollar contributed here goes to a wonderful cause. I look at how the life expectancy has grown, and a huge part of that is because of the American Heart Association."
The late Sheila Mechling, long time aid, volunteer, committee chair and board member, was also honored during the Open Your Heart tribute. Mechling passed away just after Christmas this past year.
Nichole Sisson of Uniontown is a 10-year heart survivor and was Uniontown Hospital's Heart Story of the Year.
She was born with a heart defect that went undetected until she was 12 years old.
"The symptoms that I started experiencing were chest pain, shortness of breath, a near-fainting feeling and a rapid heartbeat," she said.
At the age of 16, Sisson was diagnosed with SVT (supraventricular tachycardia).
"This was brought to light because my pulse was recorded at 310 beats per minute while at rest," she said. "Five days after this episode and five and a half hours in the operating room later, I successfully made it through surgery at Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh."
Sisson said she was addressing the audience that night because she's thankful.
"I know first hand, and I'm living proof of the difference that donating to the American Heart Association makes," she said. "Never lose sight of how important this cause is. Never give up on finding new and innovative ways to make a difference in our community and never grow tired of doing good for this organization."
