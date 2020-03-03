As the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Connellsville Area High School’s musical productions wrapped up, Merle Stutzman reflected on the way past students’ lives had soared – musically and otherwise.
“I see the maturity in these voices and their acting and in what they’ve done with their lives,” he said, his voice vibrating with emotion. “It is just so fulfilling, because what they have done has just carried on the excellence that we always worked towards.”
Many of those students spoke, sang and acted to a packed New Haven Hose Fire Hall in Connellsville Saturday, as Levi Graft – also a Connellsville Area High School graduate – accompanied them on keyboard.
Stutzman, the first director of Connellsville’s musical theater program, began his tenure as musical director in 1970 and remained in the role until 2005.
Nearly 40 performers returned for the anniversary celebration, singing snippets from musicals they’d performed, reflecting on their careers, and the impact participating in musicals had on them. The evening raised funds for the theater program at CAHS. Many performers discussed the direction they’d received from the three musical directors who have spanned its entire existence.
After Stutzman retired, Henry Molinaro succeeded him. Molinaro, who died of brain cancer in 2015, was honored both through live presentations and a video, as a beloved teacher and director.
Michelle Harbaugh is the current musical director. She, too, was praised, in the midst of her work directing this year’s production of “The Little Mermaid.”
Performer Blake Michaux recalled the way Stutzman and Molinaro encouraged him to sing opera, with Molinaro telling him that his voice “carries the vibrancy of an opera singer.” It was a characterization Michaux questioned at first, but not for long.
“It fit like a glove, and I went on to sing classically,” said Michaux, a 2007 CAHS graduate.
“We were in 16 musicals as a family, and we were nine of the leading ladies,” said 1991 CAHS graduate Sandy Vargo.
Vargo, who taught music for 15 years at Laurel Highlands High School, said the influence of Stutzman and others radiates throughout the region.
“I could name you eight, nine, 10 different teachers in the area who are still doing what Merle taught us to do,” she said.
One is Michele Zamperini, Vargo’s sister, a 1987 CAHS graduate. A choral music and theater teacher, Zamperini said she was part of a group who brought musicals back to Southmoreland High School in 2018 after a 40-year musical drought.
“We did ‘Cinderella,’ and it was magical,” she said.
Her daughters also performed on Saturday. Sophia Jones, who graduated from CAHS in 2015, and Melody Jones, who graduated in 2012, expressed excitement about their experience with musicals – and about the way their creativity has shifted as they’ve moved into more scientific fields.
Melody is a veterinary technician, and Sophia is studying for her master’s degree at East Virginia Medical School to become a pathologists’ assistant.
“I miss the stage, and I miss singing,” said Melody, who lives in Pittsburgh. “But I’ve been able to use the things I’ve learned in high school for social video and making videos about my workplace.”
Sophia noted the lighthearted nature of the performances she and her family did Saturday – quick dashes through more than a half-dozen musicals.
“We’re really trying to be fun as a family and show the more fun side of theater,” she said.
Justin Teets, production coordinator of the high school musical program, pointed out the amount of work that students pour into productions at various levels, from technical work to stage work.
“I don’t think people realize how much time these students put in,” he said. “It’s literally almost every day for three months that they can’t work and can’t do other things because they are so focused on the musical.”
Teets and other performers emphasized the pounding need for resources, financial and otherwise.
“I hope it’s things like this,” Teets said, “that help people realize that (musical theater) can impact lives in so many ways.”
