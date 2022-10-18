The Pennsylvania departments of State and Education launched the sixth annual Governor’s Civic Engagement Award (GCEA) Program, which promotes student-led voter registration efforts in high schools across the commonwealth.
“The GCEA program encourages civic education and engagement among our young people, who are the future of our democracy, and initiates them in the lifelong habit of voting,” Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said. “I urge educators to enroll their schools in this innovative, nonpartisan program as soon as possible so their students can get the voter registration toolkit early and begin planning their voter registration efforts.”
Schools that register at least 85% of their eligible students earn a Gold Level Award, while schools that register 65% or more of their eligible students earn a Silver Level Award.
To be eligible to register to vote, a student must be: a U.S. citizen at least 30 days before the next election, a resident of Pennsylvania and their local election district at least 30 days before the next election, and 18 years old by date of the next primary, special, municipal or general election.
Students can earn individual GCEA awards for participating in voter registration efforts at their school and also for serving as a poll worker during the Nov. 8 general election. To be a poll worker, students must be at least 17 years old and have the permission of their school principal and parent or guardian.
While the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 24, schools participating in the GCEA will be registering students throughout the school year. The deadline for schools to apply for awards for the 2022-23 school year is May 12, 2023. A recognition event will be held to honor the winning schools and students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.