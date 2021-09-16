Idlewild & SoakZone guests are invited to be Scottish for the day at the annual Ligonier Highland Games event, a daylong celebration of Scottish culture this Saturday.
Traditional Scottish athletic competitions, which includes tossing cabers the size of telephone poles, is the biggest draw for the event, said Richard Wonderly, executive director of the Highland Games.
“Heavy athletics is what everyone likes to see,” he said.
Guests can also participate in the women’s Hurling of the Haggis event. The haggis is a 2-pound bag which is twirled over the head and thrown. Wonderly said the event hails back to days when women would make a bagged lunch for their husbands and throw it across the river to the men, where they were working in the field.
Other events include the massed pipe band, shortbread making contest, keg toss, tug of war, children’s games, living history reenactors, wool weaving demonstration and a sheep and sheepdog demonstration.
Guests are also invited to explore their cultural heritage. Genealogists will be at the Highland Games, and can help direct guests to their family history, such as their family crests and what type of plaid, or tartan, their family would wear. The Gaelic Mod, which is dedicated to keeping the Gaelic language alive, will hold a song competition.
Vendors selling traditional Scottish food will also be at the Highland Games, along with Idlewild’s usual vendors. Wonderly said guests are welcome to bring their own picnic lunches.
“We’re expecting a pretty good-sized crowd, we’re expecting good weather and a good time for everyone,” he said.
The event started as a picnic in the early ‘70s held at Kennywood Park, Wonderly said. The previous owner of Idlewild was a founding member of the pipe band, and the Highland Games was moved to the park in Ligonier. Wonderly said the event grew quickly, and expanded to the entire park.
“It just grew and grew and grew,” Wonderly said.
He said the Highland Games typically has 7,000 to 10,000 guests, and they are expecting a big crowd this year.
The Ligonier Highland Games is an all-volunteer organization, and funds the Clan Donald Educational and Charitable Trust. The trust provides scholarships to American students who are completing their graduate studies in Scotland, Wonderly said. Past recipients of the scholarship have included a woman studying ancient manuscripts in Scotland who now works for the Smithsonian, and a recipient who serves as an ambassador to Scotland.
Tickets are available for purchase at the entrance gates of Idlewild. Adult tickets are $20, senior tickets for ages 55 and up are $18, youth tickets for ages 11 to 17 are $10 and children 10 and under are free. The gates open at 8 a.m. and the final event starts at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.ligonierhighlandgames.org.
