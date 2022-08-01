Hiller Volunteer Fire Company will receive nearly $17,000 in grant funds to purchase new communication devices for its fire and EMS members.
“Money for our first responders is a direct investment in the safety and well-being of our community,” said state Rep. Pam Snyder. “I’m very pleased to see state grants continue to provide essential funding for our local fire and EMS companies.”
The awarded grant funds from the state Department of Community and Economic Development will be used to purchase 25 Unication G4 P25 pagers for use during emergency response.
Joseph Condoluci Jr., fire chief of the recipient company, praised Snyder for her role in securing the grant and her continued support for first responders.
“We are extremely humbled and proud to announce this grant award that will be used to upgrade our equipment for alerting and activating personnel during emergency incidents,” Condoluci said. “Our membership must thank Representative Snyder and her entire staff for all of their hard work and dedication to her constituents, especially those in the field of public safety. She will be very sadly missed following her retirement at the end of this term.”
