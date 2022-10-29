The George Washington Hotel has quite the storied past.
The guest list of those who are reported to have stayed at the venerable hotel reads like a who’s who of historical figures, including John F. Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe, Mickey Mantle, Lou Gehrig, Bob Hope, and Al Capone. Six former U.S. presidents also bedded down there.
“There’s a ton of history here,” said Robert Plutto, general manager. “There’s probably as much history here as any hotel in Western Pennsylvania.”
However, if you ask some, the hotel at 60 S. Main St. in Washington’s downtown has a lesser-known guest list of ghostly visitors who only come out at night or in the wee hours of the morning.
Perhaps a building filled with hidden and trap doors have helped fuel rumors of apparitions.
Or it might be the stories of guests and employees witnessing things that cannot be explained, such as doors that were locked only to become unlocked.
Plutto said he’s never personally witnessed any beings from beyond frequenting the place, but he has heard many a tale from those who claim they have.
“My staff has experienced these things,” Plutto said. “At night, the piano on the second floor will play. My night auditors and security people say they hear the piano playing at night.”
Others speak of shadowy figures enjoying drinks at the hotel bar when the bar is closed.
“They’ve seen people sitting at the bar, ladies in 1920s dresses, bar stools will be pulled out, gentlemen have their fedora hats on,” Plutto said. “You’ll hear people walking throughout the hotel, children running down the hallways at night.”
Some claim to have seen George Washington’s eyes in a photo in the lobby follow them. Plutto said a picture of the original lobby even has some quirks.
“If you move it certain ways, you can see individuals you typically wouldn’t see ever,” he said.
Plutto said the spirits supposedly appear mostly between 1 and 4 a.m., although the barflies may show at any time.
A fire on the hotel’s fourth floor years ago when a horror movie was being filmed also sparked ghostly anecdotes. The story goes that any time crews attempt to fix the floor, they are scared off.
“Some people hear voices on the fourth floor,” Plutto said. “The owner of the hotel has told me he’s seen grown men run off the fourth floor. We don’t use it. It’s boarded up. It’s padlocked.”
Plutto said some staff members have a fear of going to the basement, calling it the “spookiest place in the hotel.”
Paranormal experts have visited to see, if indeed, there is other-worldly goings-on at the hotel.
“They have definitely picked up on things,” Plutto said. “There’s certain guests who believe in the paranormal and they say they’ve picked up on things; they feel like someone walked past them in the hallway. They definitely feel things at night. It’s almost like the feel of the hotel changes at night.”
The George Washington will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Feb. 23, 2023, which also happens to be the birthday of the country’s first president.
“It will be a Historic Hotel of America at that point,” Plutto said, referring to the building’s eligibility for listing on the National Register of Historic Places and being recognized as having historic significance.
The 14-story hotel building, four of which are below ground, has had several iterations. It was once a nursing home. It once had senior high-rise apartments. It’s served as a bomb shelter. And it also housed a speakeasy at the height of prohibition.
“During prohibition, Al Capone used to bring in alcohol through the bottom of the hotel,” Plutto said. “There was a speakeasy underneath the loading dock, where you would hit a button, a red light would flash, and they would enter through that way.”
Today, the hotel is a prime location for weddings with its combination of grand architecture and modern comforts. The hotel has 200 rooms but only 30 are used, mainly for wedding guests. It hosts 35 to 45 ceremonies a year, accommodating anywhere from 100 to 350 people per event.
There are many stories to be told about the George Washington Hotel. Whether or not all are to be believed, one thing is certain.
“You don’t find hotels like this anymore,” Plutto said.
