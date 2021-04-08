In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, the Senator John Heinz History Center will host its first-ever “Sensory Friendly Days,” April 18-19.
“Sensory Friendly Days” will offer individuals of all ages with autism spectrum disorders or sensory processing differences the opportunity to experience the History Center in a comfortable and welcoming environment.
In partnership with Autism Connections of Pennsylvania and other leaders in the region’s autism community, the History Center has identified and implemented modifications to support a more sensory-friendly experience, including mitigation of sudden loud sounds and motions, lighting adjustments, designated break and rest spaces, family restrooms, and increased directional signage throughout the museum.
Space is limited, so advance registration is encouraged. For information or to register, visit www.heinzhistorycenter.org/events.
