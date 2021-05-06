To mark Teacher Appreciation Week, which starts Monday, the Senator John Heinz History Center and its family of museums will offer free admission for teachers and educators during the month of May.
All educators, including grades K-12 and college, with a valid teacher ID are eligible to receive free admission to the Heinz History Center, Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, Fort Pitt Museum, and Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village.
Free admission includes access to the History Center exhibit, “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith,” developed in partnership with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.
For information or tickets, go online to www.heinzhistorycenter.org/tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.