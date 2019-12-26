Edna Brown of New Salem knows what hard times are like.
“I’ve been down the road – I’ve lived this life,’’ said Brown, aka Honey, who founded Honeys Helping Hand a year ago. “I raised my children by myself. I know what it is to feed your children and you don’t eat. I know what it is not to have.’’
Saying she was “blessed to have somebody help me,’’ Brown and other volunteers pay it forward by picking up and giving away extra food donated by local stores and restaurants as well as contributions of clothing and other items.
Distribution starts at 1 p.m. Mondays at Bierer Wood Acres and Wednesdays Union Gardens, formerly known as Woodview Terrace. About 100 people are served through both sites. All are welcome.
“This is a helping hand - that’s exactly what it is,’’ Brown explained before a recent distribution at Bierer Wood. “I don’t ask for ID. I don’t ask for income. If you’re in need of food, all you have to do is show up.’’
Brown and longtime friend Gail Spencer, of Cardale, volunteered informally for 15 years before Brown founded HHH in 2018 upon her retirement as a dental hygienist from SCI-Fayette. Spencer is her right hand.
“Like Edna said, there were times I didn’t have, but somebody reached out to help me,’’ said Spencer, “so I feel it’s my time to help someone else.’’
Brown recalled those early years: “We started off with the Bruderhof. They would call us with vegetables, fruit – whatever they had. We would go to the housing complexes and pass it out. It got to the point where somebody said, ‘Call them. They’ll come and get it.’’’
HHH includes Brown’s sister Jamie Wynn, cousin Betty Brooks as well as Kathleen Crable, Cheryl Russell, Danette Morris, Dennis Jackson, Richard Flynn, Carlton Beasley, Joanne Jacobs, Debbie Brown, Laressa Brown, Latavia Lee, Patricia Hall, Linda McClain, and George Ifill.
Beasley, of Uniontown, said he likes “doing something for people who can’t do for themselves and don’t have enough.’’
Jacobs, of Uniontown, explained, “I felt called to do it. It’s a representation of trying to help others through the love of Christ.’’
Morris, of Uniontown, remarked, “Sometimes working people can’t get help because they might be a dollar or $10 over. Here, they get the help they need.’’
Brown said she can count on the volunteers for anything: “The Lord has blessed me.’’
Contributions from businesses and groups also helped HHH prepared a sit-down, Thanksgiving Day dinner at Marshall Manor, serving about 130 residents and those in need.
“It was very emotional because there were so many people,’’ said Brown.
While waiting for a late donation to begin the recent distribution at Bier Wood, Brown explained all donations are given away as HHH cannot keep surplus. Brown said she prays for a permanent home to keep items for those in need between distributions.
Helping people is in Brown’s blood. Her aunt was Ruth Walker Ford, of Uniontown, who gained national attention by giving away turkeys at Thanksgiving. Brown noted her mother, Edna Melvin, also fed and helped people. Her family, including teacher Dorothy Boone, emphasized the importance of education.
“I was blessed to be in the environment of educators, but a lot of people are not. How do you know there’s not something better?’’ asked Brown, who helps by inviting groups like Gateway Health, Dress for Success and Fayette County Community Action Agency to speak.
When this particular distribution starts, the public enters and everyone holds hands for prayer. Senior citizens go first. The food is dispersed quickly with Brown offering several hugs and words of encouragement.
“It helps me a lot,’’ said Eva Eutsey of the distribution. “By the time, I pay my bills, I hardly have any money to buy food.’’
“This is such a blessing because I don’t get any help with my medicine and the medicine goes up,’’ said Henrietta Thornton. “I don’t know what I’d do without them.’’
Brown said HHH is just trying to do God’s work.
“We are all from different denominations. That’s what makes it beautiful. We’re all working together for the same thing: to help people for the greater good,’’ said Brown. “We’re trying to be a beacon in the community.’’
For more information, write Honeys Helping Hand at P.O. Box 511, New Salem, PA 15468 or visit Honeys Helping Hand Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.