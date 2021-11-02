Hopkins family presents donation to Make-A-Wish

Vickie and Jim Hopkins, owners of Jim Hopkins Masonry & Concrete in Waynesburg, recently presented a check of $16,592 to Make-A-Wish Director of Development Stephanie Pugliese.
This check represents funds raised from two Hopkins family fundraising events, the annual motorcycle run held on Aug. 28, and a chicken roast held on Sept. 18 – both benefiting Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
All funds are raised in memory of Linda Hopkins, Mike Hopkins and Keith Wright and help to fund the wishes of children with critical illnesses in the local area.
