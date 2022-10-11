Penn State engineering student Josephine Pindro of Hopwood spent part of her summer in the state of Washington as an industrial engineer intern at aircraft manufacturer Boeing.
Tuesday, October 11, 2022 4:59 AM
Penn State engineering student Josephine Pindro of Hopwood spent part of her summer in the state of Washington as an industrial engineer intern at aircraft manufacturer Boeing.
Pindro traveled to Everett, where she worked at the main manufacturing site for Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
“Every day, I was able to interact with experienced mechanics and engineers to understand how an order for a part from the master schedule went through the process of becoming a completed stowbin, closest or sidewall. I was able to use industrial engineering tools like facilities layout, value stream mapping and work measurement to work on projects,” the graduate of Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School said.
Pindro toured the Boeing plant and saw the components she helped to manufacture be installed on airplanes in final assembly and delivered to customers.
“This experience has enhanced my studies and future career. When I began working in Washington, I had to do a lot of on- and off-the-job learning to catch up on the basic fundamentals of industrial engineering. By the end of the summer, I felt confident in what I had learned at Boeing to start my first semester of industrial engineering classes,” she said.
Pindro received a grant from Penn State’s Student Engagement Network to support her internship. The network helps fund undergraduate engagement experiences throughout the year.
She studied at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus for two years before moving to University Park and expects to graduate in the spring of 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering.
