A wide majority of Herald-Standard readers said they do not think the government should have any control over social media networks.
Of the 749 respondents, 420 respondents, or 56%, said that the government should not be able to regulate or ban social media networks. Thirty-four percent, or 269 respondents, said the government should be able to regulate or ban social media networks. The remaining 60 respondents, or 8%, said they were unsure.
Social media networks are largely self-regulating, with rules about content preventing users from posting offensive words or image that might promote violence or portray nudity. Other users can report a post or image, or some social media networks can flag posts automatically. The post is then reviewed by an employee of the social media network to see if the post violated the social media network’s policy.
YouTube released a transparency report that showed 5,711,586 videos were removed between January and March 2020. In that three-month period, 300,407 videos were removed by a user, 91,203 were removed by an individual trusted flagger, 7,774 were removed by a nongovernment organization, and 38 were removed by a government agency.
Of the removed videos, 37% were removed because they were spam or misleading content, 24.3% were removed for child safety, 14.3% were removed for nudity or sex, 11.4% were removed for violent or graphic images, 5% were removed because they were considered harmful or dangerous, 4.2% were removed for promotion of violence, and a smaller percentage were removed for hateful or abusive language and harassment or cyberbullying.
In February, the BBC reported the British government would hire the company Ofcom to police social media and protect users from things like terrorism, child abuse, violence and cyberbullying. Social media networks would be required to remove offensive content quickly, and take steps to ensure it does not appear on their networks.
