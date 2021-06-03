There is no doubt that Fayette County has quite a bit to offer during the summer months, from fairs and festivals to any number of nature activities, like hiking at Bear Run or whitewater rafting at Ohiopyle.
But for those who prefer to keep their outdoor adventures a little closer to home, the county features an abundance of activities at its three parks.
Parks and Recreation Manager Thomas Petrus, hired last July, said he was “super stoked” to oversee county parks.
Petrus said despite pandemic-related shutdowns in many other aspects of daily life, “we actually never shut the parks down. Two of them have lakes, so there were always people fishing. They put up social distancing signs.”
Petrus noted that the county has three parks – Jacobs Creek Park, Dunlap Creek Lake Park, and German-Masontown Park. Less than a year into his new post, he already has secured funding for improvements at two of them.
“We got a grant for a playground out at Jacobs Creek Park, and we’re going to put a new roadway in,” he said. “We’re going through the process now with the DCNR. We’re hoping to break ground at some point this summer into the fall.”
Dunlap Creek Lake Park also has received funding for an upgrade.
“We were awarded (a grant) by the fish commission,” Petrus said. “It’s a boating facility grant for a new dock at Dunlap on the launch side.”
A new pavilion roof is slated for Dunlap Creek Lake Park, and Petrus said German-Masontown Park received a new pavilion roof, as well.
Petrus plans to update the Parks and Recreation page on the county website to make information on the parks more accessible.
County parks are open from dawn to dusk, though Jacobs Creek and Dunlap Creek Lake parks also are open for night fishing.
“You shouldn’t be in the park after dark unless you’re fishing,” Petrus said.
Dunlap Creek Lake Park also has a baseball and softball diamond that Petrus said is often in use by church leagues, Fayette American Legion Baseball, or teams from the Albert Gallatin School District.
German-Masontown Park also has a baseball and softball field, along with an amphitheater, bocce court, horseshoe pits, soccer field and tennis court.
Petrus said the parks always have been busy, but since the COVID-19 pandemic slowed, it seems that more people than ever are getting outdoors. He wants to remind residents of the concept of “leave no trace,” meaning to leave the county’s parks as clean as possible after a visit.
“It’s a park. If you want to go to enjoy a place, why trash it?” he said.
Aside from the littering aspect, Petrus said it’s been wonderful to see everyone out at the county’s parks as the weather turns warmer and the school year winds down.
“It’s been pretty awesome seeing how many people are out there, especially kids, older folks, people of all ethnicities,” he said. “Our parks are a great, local recreation destination for everyone to enjoy this summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.