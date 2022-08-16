mine safety

Courtesy of Iron Senergy

Members of the Iron Senergy Cumberland Mine safety team are, front, from left, Chris Harvey, Brett Balabon, Justin Corso and Josh McCartney; back row, Gary Valusek Jr., Eric Lewis, Rob Hutchison Jr., Darren Blankenship (trainer), Lee Kozich and Chris Lewis.

 Courtesy of Iron Senergy

Iron Senergy’s Cumberland Mine operations received several Mine Safety Awards at the Mine Rescue National Competition, held Aug. 9-11 in Lexington, Ky.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.