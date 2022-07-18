Sunday, July 17
10 a.m. – Worship service
7 p.m. – Queen and Princess Competition; Princess crowning
Tuesday, July 19
5 to 10 p.m. – Bingo
6 p.m. – Float contests
6:30 p.m. – Parade
7 p.m. – Guest dignitaries and crowing of Miss Jacktown Fair
8 p.m. – Music by Shortline Junction
9:30 p.m. – DNT Fireworks
Wednesday, July 20
5 to 10 p.m. – Bingo
6 to 11 p.m. – Youth Night (Ages 14 and under free rides, sponsored by First Federal Savings & Loan of Greene County)
7 p.m. – ATV and UTV Dirt Drags
7 p.m. – Food Eating Contests
8 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus Show
8 p.m. – Music by NOAH
Thursday, July 21
5 to 10 p.m. – Bingo
5:30 p.m. – Music by Tammy Jo & the Iron Horse Band
7 p.m. – Tractor Pull
7 p.m. – Music by Slim Pickins
8 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus Show
9:30 p.m. – DNT Fireworks
Friday, July 22
9:30 a.m. – Tractor Driving Contest
11 a.m. Livestock Judging Contest
5 to 10 p.m. – Bingo
7 p.m. – Truck Pull
7 p.m. – 4-H Rabbit and Goat sale
7 p.m. – Music by Country Sounds
8 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus Show
9 p.m. – Music by Sandy Huffman
Saturday, July 23
5 to 10 p.m. – Bingo
7 p.m. – Hardcore Demolition Derby
7 p.m. – Music by Crossvision
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.