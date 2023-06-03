Jefferson-Morgan High School has received national recognition for excellence in global education.
The high school, which hosted senior Lucia Gallego Gomez, of Madrid, Spain, for the 2022-23 school year, was awarded the EF High School Exchange Year Global Education Excellence Award, presented annually to schools that show commitment to international understanding and global awareness.
For Gomez, who is set to graduate alongside her Greene County classmates on Wednesday, the experience “has been amazing.”
“I will never forget my time in Jefferson, Pa., and I know I will always be welcome here,” said Gomez.
Jefferson-Morgan High School Principal Wesley Loring said Gomez enthusiastically embraced academics and extracurricular activities at the high school and in the community, and was welcomed by students and staff.
Gomez, who holds a 4.0 GPA, joined the cheerleading squad (her favorite activity) and drama club, and attended prom, where she wore a long red dress for the red carpet-themed event.
“Since the day she walked in, she’s just been great. She took AP classes and honors classes, she challenged herself. She’s the model student. She’s always smiling, she has an upbeat, positive attitude,” said Loring, whose commencement address is inspired, in part, by a “start with yes” plaque Gomez presented to him, a daily reminder of her belief in a person’s ability to accomplish things big and small by saying “yes” to opportunities and challenges.
Gomez fell in love with American cuisine, especially the quintessential staple - macaroni and cheese.
“Macaroni and cheese was the first American food that I tried as soon as I got off the plane, and I love it. Anytime I can, I eat mac and cheese,” said Gomez. “And cheesy fries and hamburgers, they are so much better here.”
She is less enamored with the early wake-up and lunch hours of Americans, compared with Spaniards.
In Spain, lunch is served at 2 or 3 p.m., followed by a siesta.
“Everything else is early, too. Waking up at 9 a.m. is late here, but it’s early for me. School doesn’t start in Spain until 9 a.m., but here, it’s 7:30.”
Superintendent Brandon Robinson said the exchange program created learning opportunities for both Gomez and Jefferson-Morgan students and staff.
“We gained a lot with Lucia being here. She’s always positive, always smiling, she’s really enjoyable to be around. It’s made this year special. She’s had an impact that will last forever at J-M, for every teacher that’s had her and for teachers who don’t, but got to know her,” said Robinson. “She’s made a lot of good friends. It’s been really good for our students and really good for our teachers.”
Robinson was surprised when he learned the high school had received the Global Excellence Award.
“I was so proud of our teachers, students and administration on being so flexible to make Lucia one of us, and just giving her every opportunity she wanted,” said Robinson.
Host family Jeremy and Keshia Weaver welcomed Gomez into their home, making her a part of their daily lives and taking her on family trips and outings.
Gomez, who became enamored with Ohiopyle State Park, said the Weavers “treated me as their own daughter.”
“I now have a second family and another place to call home,” said Gomez.
Keshia Weaver congratulated Jefferson-Morgan on the award, saying, “From enrollment on we have gotten so much support and encouragement from the high school administration, principals, teachers, coaches, staff, and students. I could not have asked for a better group of people to help us all through this journey.”
Gomez wants to attend college in the United States - she visited several universities during her stay - and plans to major in criminal justice in college, but visa issues and the cost of college tuition might hinder those plans.
Said Gomez, “I’m not sure how things will work out, but I definitely want to come back to the United States.”
