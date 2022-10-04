Junior Achievement of Western PA is holding JA Inspire Virtual, a one-of-a-kind career exploration event for students across western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.
Beginning in January, hundreds of businesses from across the region will show students what a day at their workplace is like and what students can do to sustain success throughout their future career.
Businesses and organizations are encouraged to share their passion and knowledge at JA Inspire Virtual through exhibitor booths. The booths are customizable and allow companies to connect with students through career videos, downloadable career information and supplemental resources. Participating students and their parents can access the program and virtual exhibitor booths from Jan. 13 through July 13.
A major goal for this year’s JA Inspire Virtual is partnering with skilled trades businesses to promote and educate students on the industry. According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, 27% of tradespeople are within 10 years of collecting Social Security, and young men and women are not trained to fill these open positions. To combat this impending worker shortage, JA Inspire Virtual is dedicating two virtual rooms to the skilled trades industry and hopes to welcome at least 30 skilled trades businesses to the fair.
