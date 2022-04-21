In celebration of Earth Day, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, whose vision is a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania, encourages residents to join the 2022 Pick Up Pennsylvania initiative.
Pick Up Pennsylvania engages thousands of volunteers annually through litter cleanups, illegal dump cleanups, beautification projects, special collections, and educational events.
Three communities have scheduled events in Fayette County in the coming weeks.
A Connellsville citywide cleanup will be held Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Uniontown will also hold a city-wide cleanup this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. And on Saturday, May 14 at 9 a.m., Brownsville will hold a community cleanup and flower planting at the Cast Iron Stage. That event is sponsored by The Perennial Project.
“Cleaning up your neighborhood is one of the best investments you can make. Whether your community has vacant lots plagued with debris, natural areas that experience illegal dumping or litter scattered and blown from other sources, any neighborhood can benefit from a cleanup or beautification event. We invite all Pennsylvanians – individuals, friends, family and organized groups to join us and make a difference in you’re your own neighborhood,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “This year we hope even more people find the time to help improve their communities and make every day Earth Day.”
For more information on the Uniontown event, contact Laura Kutek at lkutek@uniontowncity.com or 724-430-2934. Vern Ohler is the contact for the Connellsville event and can be reached at connellsvillecityclerk@gmail.com or 724-628-7750.
For more information on the Brownsville event, contact Joe Barantovich at jbarantovich@gmail.com.
To host an event, join an event near you, or to inquire about free supplies and trash disposal, visit keeppabeautiful.org and choose Programs, then Pick Up PA or contact Michelle Dunn, Pick Up Pennsylvania Program Coordinator, at 877-772-3673, ext. 113 or mdunn@keeppabeautiful.org.
