Kinetic recently presented a $5,000 grant to Greene County United Way.
Greene County commissioners nominated the local nonprofit to receive the funding, which will go toward necessary office and technology upgrades needed to provide resources to both local nonprofit organizations and community residents.
“The Greene County United Way is grateful to have been selected for this generous donation from Kinetic by Windstream,” said MaChal Forbes, Greene County United Way executive director.
