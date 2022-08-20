After a two-year hiatus, the PA Bituminous King Coal Show is returning in Greene County with a slightly abbreviated schedule of events.
“There have been obstacles,” said Mike Riggen, the second vice president of the King Coal Association.
Among the changes was a need to replace the carnival typically held as part of the show with bounce houses at the Carmichaels Fire Hall. Riggen said a lack of help made the carnival too difficult to hold.
Still, he said, a number of other popular attractions are returning.
This Sunday, Aug. 21, features the annual Pennsylvania Bituminous Coal Queen Pageant at Carmichaels Area High School, where eight young women will vie for the Coal Queen title.
Riggen said one of the biggest draws of the show, the Annual King Coal Parade, will be held at 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 in Carmichaels. The parade is about two miles long and includes school marching bands, antique cars, a Shriners group and fire departments from Greene, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.
He said the parade is one of the things people are most happy to see return as many who have moved away come back to watch, families have cookouts along the parade route and many make it a part of their summer tradition.
“We’re still having the bicycle and pet parades where we will give out prizes, and no admission fee,” Riggen said.
Because of high gas prices, Riggen said there are likely to be fewer participants in the parade that typically draws about 10,000 people to watch along its route.
A number of other events are also scheduled at Carmichaels Fire Hall, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 25 and 26, and 5 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Included are exhibits, musicians, food and other fun activities.
The King Coal Association has put on the event that honors regional coal heritage since 1954, absent a two-year break in 2020 and 2021, necessitated by the pandemic.
“It’s kind of like we’re starting over,” Riggen said. “It’s almost like a fresh start.”
A complete list of activities and a schedule can be found on the King Coal Association Facebook page.
